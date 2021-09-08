Harpak-ULMA to Demonstrate Its Packaging Innovations at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

Visitors will see how they can scale production and adapt to changing trends with solutions such as:

• Augmented Reality (AR) for visually guided training, maintenance, operations, and more in partnership with PTC.

• The new Flow Vac 55 SD, ideal for flexible fresh food packaging, displayed for the first time in the United States at a live show.

• Automated loading and case packing solutions showcasing collaborative robots and a bin-picking application in partnership with Fanuc.

Harpak will be presenting on the topic of trayless ground beef packaging on the innovation stage. This trend is taking off in Europe but is still emerging as a new opportunity in the U.S.

See Harpak-ULMA at 12pm PST on Innovation Stage #2, September 28th.

Harpak-ULMA’s CEO Kevin Roach will be appearing on the Innovation Stage with Rockwell Automation to discuss smart connected machines and its four phase strategy for digital transformation. This presentation is scheduled for 12pm PST on Innovation Stage #1, September 28th.

Learn more about Harpak-ULMA’s PACK EXPO presence here.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.



