Harpak-ULMA to Demonstrate Its Packaging Innovations at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #SL-6101! Harpak-ULMA will demonstrate its latest packaging innovations such as thermoforming, flow wrapping, tray sealing, case packing, augmented reality, and more.

Harpak-ULMA Packaging, LLC.
Sep 8th, 2021
Harpak

Visitors will see how they can scale production and adapt to changing trends with solutions such as:

• Augmented Reality (AR) for visually guided training, maintenance, operations, and more in partnership with PTC.

• The new Flow Vac 55 SD, ideal for flexible fresh food packaging, displayed for the first time in the United States at a live show.

• Automated loading and case packing solutions showcasing collaborative robots and a bin-picking application in partnership with Fanuc.

Harpak will be presenting on the topic of trayless ground beef packaging on the innovation stage. This trend is taking off in Europe but is still emerging as a new opportunity in the U.S.

See Harpak-ULMA at 12pm PST on Innovation Stage #2, September 28th.

Harpak-ULMA’s CEO Kevin Roach will be appearing on the Innovation Stage with Rockwell Automation to discuss smart connected machines and its four phase strategy for digital transformation. This presentation is scheduled for 12pm PST on Innovation Stage #1, September 28th.

Learn more about Harpak-ULMA’s PACK EXPO presence here.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.


Harpak-ULMA Packaging, LLC.
Harpak
Jbc Lifoam Lightblue (1)
Lifoam Industries Commercially Launches Sustainable Packaging Solution for Cold Chain Shipping
Lifoam Industries, LLC, a business segment and subsidiary of LifeMade Products LLC, announced the launch of its Envirocooler insulated shipper with Bioffex technology.
Sep 8th, 2021
Kongskilde Cpu
Component Pick-up Unit
Kongskilde Industries’ component pick-up unit helps automate the internal flow of finished products by conveying plastic components, such as caps for milk, water, soft and sports drinks, and other similar products.
Sep 8th, 2021
Pregis Grand Rapids
Pregis Invests Additional $32 Million in Michigan Facility
The latest investment will be used to expand the current Grand Rapids blown film extrusion facility by adding an additional 55,000 sq ft for manufacturing, warehousing, and office space.
Sep 8th, 2021
FlexiBag in Box
Mondi to Introduce Sustainable Innovations at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #Booth N9405! Mondi Consumer Flexibles in North America will showcase three new sustainability-driven packaging innovations: FlexiBag in Box, FlexiBag Recyclable, and FlexiBag Recycle Handle.
Sep 7th, 2021
Packaging Is Changing—Are You Keeping Pace?
Sponsored
Packaging Is Changing—Are You Keeping Pace?
Learn which robotics trends should be top of mind for CPGs, and ways to cost-efficiently modernize. Download Packaging World’s latest e-book today!
Sep 8th, 2021
Image 2 Raptor Pack Expo Las Vegas (1)
Fortress Technology to Exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-5404! Fortress Technology will debut its new Raptor weighing series designed to counteract wasteful and costly product giveaway.
Sep 7th, 2021
Til English Muffins
Triton Innovation Helps Commercial Bakery’s Product Handling Issues
The bakery was experiencing product loss due to conveyance related handling problems, and Triton Innovation’s equipment, designed for a broad range of food handling and processing applications, caught its attention.
Sep 7th, 2021
Snapcut Pet Cutting Tool
Synerlink to Demonstrate SNAPCUT PET Cutting Technology at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-1800! Synerlink will demonstrate its SNAPCUT cutting tool technology that cuts and pre-cuts PET, PP, and other recyclable and recycled plastics (PLA, rPET) at a thickness of 0.6mm.
Sep 3rd, 2021
The FPA has conducted the annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition since 1956 to showcase the industry’s innovation and the advances that have changed packaging.
Call for Entries: 2022 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition
The deadline for entries to the Flexible Packaging Association's esteemed annual awards competition is October 22, 2021.
Sep 2nd, 2021
NCC Automated Systems has been acquired by ATS Automation
NCC Automated Systems Accelerates Growth Potential via Acquisition by ATS Automation
NCC Automated Systems announced today that it has been acquired by ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world’s most successful companies.
Sep 1st, 2021
Packaging Robotics E-Book
Sponsored
Packaging Robotics E-Book
Discover latest trends in robotics for CPGs, from e-commerce use to smart picking. Download today!
Aug 27th, 2021
Bearing Covers Sm
Bearing Wheel Covers
Imao-Fixtureworks’ bearing wheel covers are available in polymer or stainless steel and can be used in a variety of industrial and manufacturing applications including conveyor lines and material handling.
Aug 31st, 2021
Heatand Control Lancaster Pa Building Press
Heat and Control Constructing New Facility in Pennsylvania
The new site, located in Lancaster, will expand Heat and Control’s North American manufacturing industry and meet the increased needs of pre-sale and after-market needs, including product/equipment testing, demonstrations, service support, and training.
Aug 30th, 2021
Intralox Opengraph Image
Intralox Gives Update on Operating Conditions in Lousiana Due to Hurricane Ida
A message from Intralox President and CEO Edel Blanks on how Intralox is handling conditions at its Louisiana facility.
Aug 30th, 2021
Trine Modular Labeling Station Accraply
Accraply to Showcase Modular Labeling Station at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-1800! Accraply will showcase the Trine Modular Labeling Station, an upgrade for existing Trine roll-fed labelers that enables significant process improvements with minimal line disruption.
Aug 30th, 2021
Cb50 C Pneumatic Scale Angelus
Pneumatic Scale to Exhibit its Canning Line at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-1800! Pneumatic Scale Angelus will exhibit the CB50C counter-pressure integrated canning line for craft beverage packaging.
Aug 27th, 2021
1613792315525
Romark Logistics Completes Expansion of Warehouse/Distribution Facility
Romark Logistics, a third-party logistics company supporting all facets of the supply chain, completed the expansion and upgrade of its Hazleton, Pa. warehouse/distribution facility.
Aug 26th, 2021
Emerson1
Level Transmitter
Emerson’s Rosemount 1408H non-contacting radar level transmitter is designed specifically for food and beverage applications with IO-Link connectivity.
Aug 26th, 2021
Lidding
Lidding Technology for Combination Products
Amcor launches a proprietary healthcare lidding technology designed for use with combination products—those consisting of two or more regulated components (device, drug, or biologic).
Aug 26th, 2021
More in Supplier News
Building Mujp
Multivac Constructing Multi-purpose Building in Japan
Multivac is constructing a new multi-purpose building in the Tsukuba, Japan that will include production areas, a training center for customers and staff, as well as showrooms for machines.
Aug 25th, 2021
Kp Next For Lp
Recyclable PET Blister Film
Klöckner Pentaplast launches kpNext recyclable PET blister film that is compatible on pharmaceutical manufacturing f/f/s equipment.
Aug 25th, 2021
Bw Flexible Systems Hayssen Isb
BW Flexible Systems to Demonstrate VF/F/S Bagger at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-1800! BW Flexible Systems will demonstrate its Hayssen ISB (intelligent sanitary bagger) designed to provide sanitary design, modern industrial machine intelligence, and intuitive operation for vf/f/s packaging.
Aug 24th, 2021
Beckhoff Burnaby Office Note Copyright Oliver Rathonyi Reusz
Beckhoff Canada Opens Office in Greater Vancouver
The new location in Burnaby, BC, boosts training, sales and support in western provinces and houses XPlanar motion lab.
Aug 24th, 2021
6c%20 Feeder%20007
Eriez Vibratory Feeder Used in Automated Pre-roll Cannabis System
A custom Eriez 6C electromagnetic vibratory feeder serves as a critical component in a novel automated pre-roll cannabis system that handles up to 2,000 pre-roll cone joints/hr, streamlines the process, and maintains consistent output.
Aug 24th, 2021
Langrp 559sq
Air Atomizing Spray Nozzles
Exair's air atomizing spray nozzles atomize fluids in a range of spray patterns for a variety of uses. They combine liquid and compressed air to create a mist of atomized liquid that can be easily adjusted to meet the needs of an application.
Aug 24th, 2021
Easy Changeover Cart Serac Mono Block Changeparts
Changeover Parts Storage Carts
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-4236! Septimatech will exhibit its easy changeover carts that provide fast, simple, orderly changeovers and unlimited versatility. Three standard sizes store more parts per square inch than competitive systems.
Aug 23rd, 2021
Pr Flex Locators
Flex Clamping Locators
Imao-Fixtureworks offers flex clamping locators that fasten and locate in a single operation for quick change applications—without the use of tools.
Aug 23rd, 2021
Jiang Li High Res
Spartech Promotes Jiang Li to Technology Manager, Innovation Center
Li will be responsible for leading a team of engineers and support staff on novel product development, customer sample orders, material evaluation, and cost savings projects.
Aug 20th, 2021
Misumi Wins Second Comparably Award in Less Than A Year
Comparably’s annual Best CEOs for Diversity represents the top-ranked CEOs, based solely on anonymous sentiment ratings from employees of color (non-Caucasian) on Comparably.com in the previous 12 months (June 23, 2020-June 23, 2021).
Aug 20th, 2021
Matrix
Matrix to Exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth # C-2829! Matrix will demonstrate its fully integrated mini-packaging line and showcase various ProMach brands.
Aug 20th, 2021
Impactiq Software2
Motion Controls Robotics to Launch Industrial Software Department
The new department will help Motion Controls Robotics’ customers connect production and front office.
Aug 20th, 2021