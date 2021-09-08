Bioffex™ technology combines a proprietary manufacturing process with plant-based raw materials to create a new foam insulation that is composed of 100% renewable components.

This change from traditional expanded polystyrene (EPS) to Bioffex technology, which meets ASTM D6400-19 standards for industrial compostability, will foster a reduction in oil and water usage, greenhouse gas emissions, and waste in landfills traditionally seen in cold chain shipping. The Bioffex™ technology allows packaging, such as the Envirocooler™ insulated shipper, to break down and blend back in with the earth in less than three weeks, further reducing environmental impact.

In addition to its renewable attributes, the Envirocooler insulated shipper with Bioffex technology delivers performance comparable to traditional EPS foam shippers, offering protection of payload with reliable temperature control. This technology meets strict shipping specifications for temperature-sensitive products while providing an environmentally responsible solution – a perfect combination for companies seeking sustainable alternatives that reduce waste and impact on the environment while upholding stringent performance standards.

“We are excited to see this product take off and for the positive impact it will have as we replace traditional EPS foam with a technology that is made of renewable and bio-based materials and will degrade in under three weeks” said Mark Gettig, President of LifeMade.

The Envirocooler insulated shipper with Bioffex technology requires little to no changes in shipping operations, making a switch to this sustainable alternative seamless for most existing cold chain distribution channels. “Companies can expect the same performance, reliability, quality, and usability of traditional EPS while reducing their environmental footprint,” Gettig said.

