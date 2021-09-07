Mondi to Introduce Sustainable Innovations at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

FlexiBag in Box supports online and omnichannel petfood marketing, FlexiBag Recyclable is a recyclable flat-bottom bag with a zipper closure, and FlexiBag Recycle Handle is a recycle-ready, rolled-glue-bottom bag with an easy-to-carry handle. Each package is designed to capture attention on retail shelves and earn brand preference among environmentally aware end users.

Options for all FlexiBag packages include premium rotogravure and up to 10-color flexographic or ultra high-definition flexographic printing. Bags are available with clear windows, laser scores, and gussets.

Booth visitors are invited to bring with them details of their packaging challenges for analysis by Mondi’s flexible packaging consultants.

The FlexiBag in Box is a bag-and-box system that enables brands to promote their products on both their product packages and the shipping containers in which they are delivered to end user customers.

“FlexiBag in Box is designed for the growing online and omnichannel petfood market,” says William (Bill) Kuecker, Mondi Consumer Flexibles Vice President of Marketing, North America. “The ship in own container compatible box (SIOC) paired with a primary pouch combination is based on insights gleaned from extensive consumer research. The packaging equips pet food manufacturers with a powerful branding-through-use tool that supports retailers’ online marketing efforts and strengthens brand preference among end users. At the same time, it helps retailers to satisfy sustainability goals, while assuring environmentally-aware customers that the products they purchase conform to high sustainability standards.”

Kuecker adds that FlexiBags are compatible with existing fill lines, with no alterations, and in standard sizes and thicknesses for pet food applications.

The recycle ready FlexiBag in Box arrangement consists of flat, rolled glue or pinch bottom bags and ready-to-ship boxes. Both the bags and boxes can be custom printed with a brand’s graphics, logo, promotional and sustainability messages, as well as nutrition content information.

The PE FlexiBag Recyclable bags are available with performance reclosability features, including press-to-close and pocket zip. The entire package, including the zipper, is recyclable. The packages are designed specifically to meet the shelf appeal and production efficiencies required by the pet food industry. The bags come in flat, rolled glue or pinch bottom configurations. They incorporate high fat, aroma and moisture barriers, offer good shelf stability are 100% airtight and suitable for filling weights up to 44 lbs. (20 kg).

The FlexiBag Recyclable is approved for the Sustainable Packaging Coalition’s How2Recycle Store Drop-off Program. The How2Recycle Store Drop-off approval is product specific, so even though this package is approved a brand will need to obtain separate approval for each product.

The new Flexible Recycle Handle is available in rolled glue and pinch bottom configurations. The handle makes FlexiBag easier to carry and pour products.



