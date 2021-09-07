RRD to Introduce a Single-Source Folding Carton Service at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

Ideal for emerging brands as well as Fortune 500 companies across food and beverage, consumer electronics, health, beauty, nutraceutical and medical sectors, trading cards, and more, the service can streamline the design and production of folding cartons for material use efficiency, while minimizing waste, transportation, and associated costs.

RRD’s experts can initiate an assessment of client needs, examining current packaging formats and stock keeping units (SKUs) as well as distribution networks and the potential for future scalability. Leaning into decades of collective expertise in packaging, RRD’s team can identify opportunities for standardization and other production and supply chain efficiencies. They also provide guidance on right sizing, minimizing paperboard, swapping mixed material components with recyclable ones, and selecting the right treatments, coatings, inks, and manufacturing process to achieve packaging that not only engages consumers, but helps brands reach their sustainability goals.

“We are thrilled to introduce these services during our first live appearance at PACK EXPO Las Vegas,” said Lisa Pruett, President, Packaging Solutions, Forms and Labels at RRD. “For years, RRD has been a converter of high-quality packaging. After 2020 posed many challenges to brands, we’re ready to step onto the industry’s stage as a resource, a partner, and an innovator to help more companies achieve the kind of packaging that keeps consumers coming back.”

In addition to the single-source folding carton service, RRD will also highlight the following services and technologies at its booth:

• Structural design capabilities, ranging from art adaptation to 3D renderings and printed prototypes

• Rigid box capabilities, accommodations for unique sizing and shapes, interior pockets, and embellishments such as coatings, spot UV embellishments, foil stamping, embossing, and more

• Value-added corrugated boxes for product packaging and subscription services

• Bundled solutions that include labels, kitting, and other RRD services



