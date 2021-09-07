Triton Innovation Helps Commercial Bakery’s Product Handling Issues

English muffins were exiting the oven and heading for packaging where clustering was preventing proper product laning for the packaging line, increasing waste. They would also fall to the floor, resulting in costly product loss.

After hearing this commercial baker’s struggles, Triton engineered a custom Belt Conveyor using FDA approved modular plastic belting equipped with funneling guides, lane diverters, and stainless steel sideguides. Funneling guides and lane diverters enabled smooth, orderly product transition from clusters into 2 single file lanes and made airflow access to each English muffin possible. This improved conveyance solution organized the product for packaging and provided proper cooling before arriving to the packaging line. Finally, stainless steel sideguides have kept the English muffins on the conveyor and off the floor.

