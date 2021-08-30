Heat and Control Constructing New Facility in Pennsylvania

The new site, located in Lancaster, will expand Heat and Control’s North American manufacturing industry and meet the increased needs of pre-sale and after-market needs, including product/equipment testing, demonstrations, service support, and training.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Heat and Control, Inc.
Aug 30th, 2021
Heatand Control Lancaster Pa Building Press

The facility will primarily support engineering, sales, service, spare parts, and training of packaging and inspection products lines. The building will feature a technology showcase of Heat and Control’s industrial equipment alongside leading partners Ishida and CEIA®.

“Heat and Control’s investment in this new facility highlights our continued commitment to service our customers’ needs from project inception through the life-cycle of the equipment solutions we provide,” explains Brian Barr, Heat and Control Director of Sales, North America. “The new Lancaster facility builds on the strong reputation and history of exemplary sales and service support from our Central Pennsylvania team and provides the ability to service global markets/customers that Heat and Control has developed over our 70-year history.”

The new facility measures 120,000 sq ft on a 13 acres lot. It will include an equipment demonstration center, a state-of-the art training center, an expanded spare parts automated fulfillment center, along with an expanded office and warehouse space to accommodate an increased stock of inventory equipment. Operations at the Lancaster site are scheduled to commence in late 2021.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

Companies in this article
Heat and Control, Inc.
Videos from Heat and Control, Inc.View all videos
Rotary Dryer Roaster (RDR) - The New Industry Standard in Continuous Drying & Roasting
Rotary Dryer Roaster (RDR) - The New Industry Standard in Continuous Drying & Roasting
Jul 29th, 2021
Ishida Flexible and Portable Strip-Pack Applicators | Heat and Control
Ishida Flexible and Portable Strip-Pack Applicators | Heat and Control
Jun 15th, 2021
Heat and Control 70 Year Anniversary - Chinese
Heat and Control 70 Year Anniversary - Chinese
May 18th, 2021
Heatand Control Lancaster Pa Building Press
Heat and Control Constructing New Facility in Pennsylvania
The new site, located in Lancaster, will expand Heat and Control’s North American manufacturing industry and meet the increased needs of pre-sale and after-market needs, including product/equipment testing, demonstrations, service support, and training.
Aug 30th, 2021
Intralox Opengraph Image
Intralox Gives Update on Operating Conditions in Lousiana Due to Hurricane Ida
A message from Intralox President and CEO Edel Blanks on how Intralox is handling conditions at its Louisiana facility.
Aug 30th, 2021
Trine Modular Labeling Station Accraply
Accraply to Showcase Modular Labeling Station at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-1800! Accraply will showcase the Trine Modular Labeling Station, an upgrade for existing Trine roll-fed labelers that enables significant process improvements with minimal line disruption.
Aug 30th, 2021
Cb50 C Pneumatic Scale Angelus
Pneumatic Scale to Exhibit its Canning Line at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-1800! Pneumatic Scale Angelus will exhibit the CB50C counter-pressure integrated canning line for craft beverage packaging.
Aug 27th, 2021
1613792315525
Romark Logistics Completes Expansion of Warehouse/Distribution Facility
Romark Logistics, a third-party logistics company supporting all facets of the supply chain, completed the expansion and upgrade of its Hazleton, Pa. warehouse/distribution facility.
Aug 26th, 2021
Emerson1
Level Transmitter
Emerson’s Rosemount 1408H non-contacting radar level transmitter is designed specifically for food and beverage applications with IO-Link connectivity.
Aug 26th, 2021
Lidding
Lidding Technology for Combination Products
Amcor launches a proprietary healthcare lidding technology designed for use with combination products—those consisting of two or more regulated components (device, drug, or biologic).
Aug 26th, 2021
Cpf Green Logo
C-P Flexible Packaging Acquires Fruth Custom Packaging and Cleanroom Film and Bag
C-P Flexible Packaging acquired privately held Fruth Custom Packaging, Inc. and affiliated company Cleanroom Film and Bag, Inc. located in Placentia, Calif.
Aug 25th, 2021
Building Mujp
Multivac Constructing Multi-purpose Building in Japan
Multivac is constructing a new multi-purpose building in the Tsukuba, Japan that will include production areas, a training center for customers and staff, as well as showrooms for machines.
Aug 25th, 2021
Kp Next For Lp
Recyclable PET Blister Film
Klöckner Pentaplast launches kpNext recyclable PET blister film that is compatible on pharmaceutical manufacturing f/f/s equipment.
Aug 25th, 2021
Bw Flexible Systems Hayssen Isb
BW Flexible Systems to Demonstrate VF/F/S Bagger at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-1800! BW Flexible Systems will demonstrate its Hayssen ISB (intelligent sanitary bagger) designed to provide sanitary design, modern industrial machine intelligence, and intuitive operation for vf/f/s packaging.
Aug 24th, 2021
Packaging Robotics E-Book
Sponsored
Packaging Robotics E-Book
Discover latest trends in robotics for CPGs, from e-commerce use to smart picking. Download today!
Aug 27th, 2021
6c%20 Feeder%20007
Eriez Vibratory Feeder Used in Automated Pre-roll Cannabis System
A custom Eriez 6C electromagnetic vibratory feeder serves as a critical component in a novel automated pre-roll cannabis system that handles up to 2,000 pre-roll cone joints/hr, streamlines the process, and maintains consistent output.
Aug 24th, 2021
Langrp 559sq
Air Atomizing Spray Nozzles
Exair's air atomizing spray nozzles atomize fluids in a range of spray patterns for a variety of uses. They combine liquid and compressed air to create a mist of atomized liquid that can be easily adjusted to meet the needs of an application.
Aug 24th, 2021
Easy Changeover Cart Serac Mono Block Changeparts
Changeover Parts Storage Carts
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-4236! Septimatech will exhibit its easy changeover carts that provide fast, simple, orderly changeovers and unlimited versatility. Three standard sizes store more parts per square inch than competitive systems.
Aug 23rd, 2021
Pr Flex Locators
Flex Clamping Locators
Imao-Fixtureworks offers flex clamping locators that fasten and locate in a single operation for quick change applications—without the use of tools.
Aug 23rd, 2021
Jiang Li High Res
Spartech Promotes Jiang Li to Technology Manager, Innovation Center
Li will be responsible for leading a team of engineers and support staff on novel product development, customer sample orders, material evaluation, and cost savings projects.
Aug 20th, 2021
Misumi Wins Second Comparably Award in Less Than A Year
Comparably’s annual Best CEOs for Diversity represents the top-ranked CEOs, based solely on anonymous sentiment ratings from employees of color (non-Caucasian) on Comparably.com in the previous 12 months (June 23, 2020-June 23, 2021).
Aug 20th, 2021
Matrix
Matrix to Exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth # C-2829! Matrix will demonstrate its fully integrated mini-packaging line and showcase various ProMach brands.
Aug 20th, 2021
Impactiq Software2
Motion Controls Robotics to Launch Industrial Software Department
The new department will help Motion Controls Robotics’ customers connect production and front office.
Aug 20th, 2021
More in Supplier News
Renato Maia
Renato Maia Joins Columbia Machine, Inc.
Maia will assist Columbia with the business development and market expansion of its palletizing and robotics business in Brazil.
Aug 19th, 2021
Tri Tronics Edited
Labeling Sensor
Designed for label applying, printing, and converting, Tri-Tronics’ 10mm wide Mini Label-Eye sensor can fit into small areas. It is a highly specialized gap or slot sensor optimized to sense adhesive labels adhering to a roll of backing paper.
Aug 19th, 2021
Supply One Logo
SupplyOne, Inc. Acquires Wilheit Packaging, LLC
SupplyOne, Inc., a supplier of corrugated and other packaging products, equipment, and services, acquired Wilheit Packaging, LLC., a distributor of shipping, packaging, and maintenance products headquartered in Gainesville, Ga.
Aug 19th, 2021
Diet Coke 12x330ml Sleek Fec 02
Graphic Packaging Partners with Coca-Cola HBC Ireland & Northern Ireland’s “World Without Waste” Strategy
Graphic Packaging’s fiber-based technology will eliminate 500 tons of plastic annually.
Aug 19th, 2021
Mettler Toledo Process Expo 2021 C35
Mettler Toledo to Demonstrate Product Inspection Systems at Process Expo
Mettler Toledo Product Inspection will demonstrate a variety of inspection systems for food processing in Booth #8003 at Process Expo, McCormick Place, Chicago, November 2 – 5, 2021.
Aug 18th, 2021
Pregis Blown Film
Pregis Joins the Flexible Packaging Association
Pregis, a manufacturer of protective and flexible packaging solutions, joined the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA).
Aug 18th, 2021
Richa Desai Headshot
Graham Packaging Names Richa Desai Director of Sustainability
Desai will lead company's internal and external sustainability efforts.
Aug 18th, 2021
Unknown
WPO Announces Packaging Training Courses for 2021
WPO (World Packaging Organisation) Vice President Education, Henky Wibawa announced five new packaging training programs for the second half of 2021. The first was recently held in Kenya.
Aug 18th, 2021
Krones Process Tech Complete Line 2
Krones to Debut Innovations in Processing at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #N-25006! The Krones Process Group North America will officially debut at PACK EXPO Las Vegas’ Processing Zone and will showcase technology ranging from process engineering, integration, and fabrication technology.
Aug 18th, 2021
Rotary Tables Unscrambe&accumulate By Multi Conveyor High Res
Unscramble and Accumulation with Binary Rotary Tables
Multi-Conveyor recently built an unscrambling rotary table and an accumulation rotary table that are connected by a 30 ft basic plastic straight running chain conveyor.
Aug 13th, 2021
Star Worksite Bmp Lowres Copy
Printpack’s Williamsburg Plant Receives VPP Star Certification
The facility was approved as a Virginia STAR Worksite under Virginia’s Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP), the agency’s highest level of recognition for excellence in safety and health management systems.
Aug 13th, 2021
Mettler Toledo Quick Ship
Mettler-Toledo Announces Quick Ship Program for its Inspection Systems
Mettler-Toledo’s rapid Configure-to-Order (CTO) Quick Ship Program helps manufacturers meet product demand.
Aug 13th, 2021