Heat and Control Constructing New Facility in Pennsylvania

The facility will primarily support engineering, sales, service, spare parts, and training of packaging and inspection products lines. The building will feature a technology showcase of Heat and Control’s industrial equipment alongside leading partners Ishida and CEIA®.

“Heat and Control’s investment in this new facility highlights our continued commitment to service our customers’ needs from project inception through the life-cycle of the equipment solutions we provide,” explains Brian Barr, Heat and Control Director of Sales, North America. “The new Lancaster facility builds on the strong reputation and history of exemplary sales and service support from our Central Pennsylvania team and provides the ability to service global markets/customers that Heat and Control has developed over our 70-year history.”

The new facility measures 120,000 sq ft on a 13 acres lot. It will include an equipment demonstration center, a state-of-the art training center, an expanded spare parts automated fulfillment center, along with an expanded office and warehouse space to accommodate an increased stock of inventory equipment. Operations at the Lancaster site are scheduled to commence in late 2021.

