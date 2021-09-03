Synerlink to Demonstrate SNAPCUT PET Cutting Technology at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

This allows food processors to run more sustainable materials on their f/f/s lines while also reducing the amount of plastic included in their packaging.

These positive results were achieved through Synerlink ‘s scientific approach of qualifying recyclable materials and implementing corresponding technical solutions. Synerlink ‘s dedicated cutting tool experts bring a comprehensive understanding of the challenges at hand, along with engineering design skills and creative problem-solving to find a sustainable solution for f/f/s applications.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

