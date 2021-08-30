Accraply to Showcase Modular Labeling Station at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

Designed to integrate quickly and seamlessly with existing Accraply Trine labelers, this upgrade was engineered to improve throughput, simplify changeovers and operation, reduce maintenance costs and improve label appearance.

To mitigate costs and line disruption, this upgrade leverages the customer’s existing product handling system and existing Trine change parts. It can be installed in as few as three days, bringing the latest roll-fed labeling technology to the customer’s operations quickly while minimizing downtime.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.



