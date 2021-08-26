Romark Logistics Completes Expansion of Warehouse/Distribution Facility

With this expansion, the facility grew in size from 522,808 to 712,026 sq ft of space. The renovation included a conversion to a more flexible very narrow aisle (VNA) rack layout, building out the necessary infrastructure to infuse robotics and automation in the near future. Romark designed the expansion to meet the needs and preferences of the site’s main customer. Hazleton facility employees celebrated the project’s completion by signing the final building column.

“The fact that we’ve been able to undergo an expansion of this size during the pandemic says a lot about our stability,” says Ryan Ziegler, Director of Facilities Management at Romark. “We’ve optimized many processes as well, so we can stay ahead of the curve in our industry.” “The commitment of our staff, our customer, and our Romark family made it possible,” adds Ed Whitesell, General Manager of Operations. “We now have a new canvas where we can continue to paint a picture of growth.”

