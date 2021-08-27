Pneumatic Scale to Exhibit its Canning Line at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

It is designed to help craft beverage producers meet the growing demand for hard seltzers, ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails, sparkling wines and higher-carbonation beers.

Employing six individual filling heads and a single-head seamer, Pneumatic Scale's CB50C uses isobarometric counter-pressure technology, coupled with proprietary magnetic flowmeters, to deliver a system capable of one-milliliter filling precision. The line is rated for continuous operation at speeds up to 50 cans/min.

Counter-pressure canning technology allows craft beverage producers to fill highly carbonated beverages, in excess of 2.7 volumes of carbon dioxide.

