Matrix to Exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

Highlighting the integrated packaging line is a Matrix Morpheus (shown) vf/f/s machine that will be filling pillow bags of mints. The line co-stars a Matrix EC-E Checkweigher that will perform a final weight check of the bags. This integrated line demonstrates the ease of how ProMach brands collaborate to effectively bring packaging projects of all sizes to fruition.

In addition to the integrated packaging line, Matrix is showcasing several other packaging solutions:

• The Bag-in-Bag vf/f/s machine is designed for filling and packaging product into a pillow bag then dropping one or more products in a master bag.

• The Matrix Mercury is a high-speed vf/f/s bagger that’s capable of filling up to 140 bags/min.

• The Elete Premier vf/f/s machine is ideal for customers who require more hygienic attributes in their packaging machine.

• The Pacraft TT-8D-N pre-made pouch filler/sealer is designed for a wide variety of packaging applications.

• The MVA3 EVO sachet f/f/s machine from INVpack is designed for small to medium production runs that require high-quality sealings for liquids, powders, granulates, and pasty products.

• FLtècnics has led the development of hf/f/s rollstock pouch technology for both carousel and walking beam styles. PACK EXPO attendees will see the FLtècnics 3.2 king size carousel rollstock pouch machine, which is designed to produce large-format size pouches. The carousel uses a specialized gripper system that does not release the pouches during the filling process, enabling it to support heavy weight.

• The MVI-280 is a new intermittent vf/f/s machine under development and is expected to launch this fall.

