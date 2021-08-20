Motion Controls Robotics to Launch Industrial Software Department

Since 1995 Motion Controls Robotics, Inc (MCRI) has provided quality robotic automation systems to a variety of industries. Building on this background knowledge, MCRI is shifting from exclusively integrating robot systems to providing complete end-of-line, fulfillment, and distribution solutions that include Industry 4.0 connectivity options. As a result of this shift, MCRI has developed an Industrial Software Department to focus solely on this area of software development.

Cameron Downs is the Head of Software Development for the Industrial Software Department. He is a Computer Science major from the University of Toledo. Downs has spent his career configuring and designing software for distribution and fulfillment centers.

Downs will lead the advancement of MCRI’s ImpactIQTM software platform to align with Industry 4.0 standards, including production data visualization and analysis that highlights the efficiency of production lines and robot cells. In addition, this software will help identify process deficiencies, track energy usage, and identify maintenance issues before downtime events occur. Moreover, MCRI is putting this data in the hands of the people that need to know through mobile dashboards and tablets.

“I am getting data out of your machines and putting that data at your fingertips so it can work for you,” explains Downs.

This business expansion makes MCRI a unique integration choice based on:

• Over 26 years of experience integrating and servicing FANUC robot systems.

• Excellent safety record for our facility and in developing robot cells for customers’ needs.

• Database connectivity to connect the plant to the front office for quick and accurate data gathering.

• Proprietary Industry 4.0 software for tracking & traceability

Scott Lang, President of MCRI, concludes, “I see the convergence of front office software development and plant floor automation as a key component in the current phases of Industry 4.0.”



