Graphic Packaging Partners with Coca-Cola HBC Ireland & Northern Ireland’s “World Without Waste” Strategy

The partnership will result in new paperboard solutions across all multipack can configurations, and it supports Coca-Cola HBC’s strategy of using more sustainable packaging.

Coca-Cola HBC’s larger multipacks (10, 12, 20, and 24 cans) are now available in a new fully enclosed carton. This follows the introduction of Graphic Packaging’s new KeelClip™ late last year, which saw smaller multipacks (four, six, and eight cans) transition to an innovative paperboard solution. Both packaging types were designed and developed by Graphic Packaging; in total, transitioning to these new secondary packaging solutions will eliminate 500 tonnes annually of hard-to-recycle shrink wrap plastic.

Coca-Cola HBC have also introduced prominent on-pack messaging to communicate their sustainability message directly to consumers, highlighting that the packs are recyclable. The more premium feel of the pack will enhance the brand and elevate shelf appeal within the multipack aisle, improving point of sale and the consumer experience.

The product development team at Graphic Packaging worked closely with Coca-Cola HBC to ensure the plastic replacement solution was in harmony with the company’s sustainability plans, while upholding high quality standards. The bold yet practical design is made from paperboard – a substrate made from renewable resources – and reflects Coca-Cola HBC’s ambitions to lead in sustainable packaging design and innovation.

To support the production requirements of the venture, Graphic Packaging has installed the highly flexible QuikFlex™ machine in Coca-Cola HBC’s plant in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, producing a variety of configurations from four- to 24-packs.



