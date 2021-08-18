Mettler Toledo to Demonstrate Product Inspection Systems at Process Expo

In addition, the company will have a fully-functional Bakery Production Line running gluten-free rolls. It includes a Mettler Toledo Profile Advantage metal detector for superior inspection of conductive products such as breads while eliminating false rejects. This system offers optional due diligence enhancement features including reject verification, bin full sensors and a low-pressure sensor. As a final product check at the end of the line, a C35 AdvancedLine checkweigher (shown) will ensure the accuracy of the product weight and automatically reject any products out of weight range. The C35 will also be demonstrated at the show.



Mettler will showcase two x-ray inspection solutions – the X38 pipeline system for removing dense physical contaminants from liquids and slurries and the X36 system, designed for bulk product or packaged product, for removing dense physical contaminants and, when inspecting closed packages, checking for broken or missing components.

Also on display will be a Gravity Flow metal detector for removing all types of metal contaminants from bulk, free flowing product. The system will be demonstrated with ATS (Automatic Test System), which enables a test of four metal types to confirm centerline sensitivity in under a minute. This can be conducted while the detector is at height, increasing operator safety.

Demonstrations on the V31 oriented line vision inspection system will highlight its ability to perform multiple checks on oriented packages including label correctness, label placement, barcodes, 2D codes, alpha-numeric text and container fill as well as cap presence, color and skew.







