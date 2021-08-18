Pregis Joins the Flexible Packaging Association

“With Pregis’ recent investment in world class film extrusion operations, the time was right to become an active participant in this long-standing and prestigious association,” explained David Timm, president of Pregis’ performance flexibles operations.

Pregis recently announced a $80 million investment in a new South Carolina film extrusion operation that will be serving food, CPG, medical, and converter market segments with engineered, customer-focused flexible packaging solutions tailored to the dynamic needs of brand owners and suppliers. The new facility is in addition to the company’s extrusion operations in Grand Rapids, Michigan, which will be expanding with new lines in 2021.

The FPA works with regulators at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and other U.S. regulatory agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission and Food and Drug Administration to share industry positions and minimize the regulatory burden on the flexible packaging industry.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

The FPA is also involved in monitoring environmental regulations such as air, water and waste, and helps advocate industry positions to further sustainability objectives.

“The environment is a critical area of interest for Pregis. We have established aggressive Pregis 2K30 sustainability goals and believe in working with organizations that will positively impact our customers and our planet on a local, state and federal level,” said Jonathan Quinn, director of market development and sustainable flexible packaging, Pregis.

Also aligned with Pregis’ objectives is FPA’s efforts in developing the next generation of flexible packaging leaders, via its Emerging Leadership Council, which Quinn chairs in addition to his position on the Chairman’s Advisory Council.

“The FPA is proud to welcome Pregis as an association member. We look forward to lending our support to the company, as well as benefitting from Pregis’ contributions to our efforts,” said Alison Keane, president and CEO, FPA.



