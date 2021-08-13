Unscramble and Accumulation with Binary Rotary Tables

The first mild-steel constructed rotary accepts bulk, random hand-loaded glass containers that sweep through two deflector arms. These flexible arms gently control the cluster of individual products into single file, then onto the mat top conveyor chain.

During the 30 ft straight chain, labels are applied by the customer’s press-on labeler (not shown) before discharging onto the accumulation table where an attached staging shelf assists manual hand-packing into cases.

Stainless steel rotary top discs feed the guided, seamless transfers that are positioned at both the unscrambler discharge and accumulation table entrance.

Multi-Conveyor’s standard rotary table sizes are 36”, 48” and 60” diameter. Custom sizes are reviewed upon request.

(Note: Product in video showing the equipment is for demonstration purposes only.)

