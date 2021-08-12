Michael Reed Joins Spartech as VP, Business Management, M&A & Sustainability

In his new role, Reed will be responsible for business managers and general managers within Spartech’s new business teams.

Spartech Corporation
Aug 12th, 2021
This includes the Cell Cast Acrylic, Royalite, Thick Gauge Sheet and Specialty Films product lines; and for plant locations Salisbury, Md.; Manitowoc and Sheboygan Falls, Wis.; and Muncie, Ind.

“Mike will leverage his over 20 years of proven plastics compounding, extrusion, and packaging experience to help shape plant and product line growth,” said Spartech CEO John Inks. “He will also be instrumental in cross-functionally developing and overseeing our sustainability strategy and initiatives, will be responsible for the mergers and acquisitions pipeline, and will act as Integration Lead for businesses acquired by Spartech.”

With a 17-year Spartech tenure, Reed has also served as VP of Business Development at Graham Packaging where he launched and led a new food packaging business based on ground-breaking polyethylene terephthalate (PET) technology. Most recently, he was with Tekni-Plex as VP of Market Development where he built and led strategic initiatives in growth, acquisitions, and sustainability.

