Triangle to Showcase VF/F/S Bagger at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

Designed for packaging various hot fill, pumpable foods such as soups, sauces, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, Triangle's Model XYTLF is suitable for both retail and foodservice applications. The main feature is a servo controlled squeegee system that eliminates the liquid product from entering the seal area, allowing for clean top and bottom seals of the package. This helps eliminate costly leakers and headspace inside the package. While the squeegee helps ensure quality seals when using heat seal jaws, optional ultrasonic sealing jaws are available for higher speeds and 100% seal integrity.

The entire machine is designed to be washed down, including IP69K hygienic stainless steel servo motors, NEMA 4X control panel, sealed stainless steel film rollers with stainless steel bearings, and perforated stainless steel guard doors. Washdown is of the utmost importance for liquid fill applications, both to eliminate the risk of pathogens and to wash away allergens when switching between products.

Additional features include standard Triangle sanitary design elements including sloped surfaces, open machine design for access and runoff and no-tool forming tube removal and all sealing components for easy cleaning and maintenance.

The system is designed and built in the USA and integrates with a variety of pump fillers. Additionally, all spare parts come out of Triangle’s Chicago facility while service comes out of the same location as well as regionally throughout the United States.



