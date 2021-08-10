Laura Glascoe Appointed VP of Sourcing & Supply Chain Management for Chroma Color

Chroma Color Corp. CEO Shruti Singhal stated, “A strong supply chain management strategy is essential in today’s ever-changing global business climate. That is why we are pleased to have Laura join our executive leadership team. Her previous experience will help us accelerate on our current sourcing activities and bring valued-added additional opportunities for us to strengthen in this key area.”

Glascoe has worked for large and small companies, including MA Hanna (subsequently PolyOne/Avient) and Oatey. She has broad experience in diverse areas: product stewardship, ERP implementation management, sales, procurement and supply chain.

Most recently, Glascoe served as Vice President of Supply Chain at Gabriel Performance Products—newly acquired by Huntsman Advanced Materials.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.



