Laura Glascoe Appointed VP of Sourcing & Supply Chain Management for Chroma Color

Glascoe possesses almost 30 years of experience, with much of it in businesses directly in or adjacent to Chroma’s space and the compounding sector.

Chroma Corp.
Aug 10th, 2021
Copy Of Chroma Color Laura Glascoe Social

Chroma Color Corp. CEO Shruti Singhal stated, “A strong supply chain management strategy is essential in today’s ever-changing global business climate. That is why we are pleased to have Laura join our executive leadership team. Her previous experience will help us accelerate on our current sourcing activities and bring valued-added additional opportunities for us to strengthen in this key area.”

Glascoe has worked for large and small companies, including MA Hanna (subsequently PolyOne/Avient) and Oatey. She has broad experience in diverse areas: product stewardship, ERP implementation management, sales, procurement and supply chain.

Most recently, Glascoe served as Vice President of Supply Chain at Gabriel Performance Products—newly acquired by Huntsman Advanced Materials.

Companies in this article
Chroma Corp.
Triangle Liquid Fill Vffs
Triangle to Showcase VF/F/S Bagger at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-2614! Triangle Package Machinery Co. will showcase its Model XYTLF liquid fill vf/f/s bagger featuring a unique squeegee that keeps product out of package seals.
Aug 10th, 2021
Unknown
Slideways to Exhibit Line of Standard and Custom Plastic Components
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C 3704! Slideways’ booth will feature a full range of UHMW extruded profiles and guide rails in addition to other materials that meet FDA, USDA, and pharmaceutical requirements.
Aug 10th, 2021
Pmi Washdown Horizontal Cartoner
Washdown Horizontal Cartoner
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-3036! PMI KYOTO Packaging Systems will exhibit its washdown horizontal cartoner for frozen foods such as prepared meals, ice cream novelties, and more.
Aug 10th, 2021
Lead Image 1 Msu And Amcor Partnership
Amcor Makes Transformative Gift to MSU School of Packaging
A $10.8 million gift from global packaging innovator Amcor to the Michigan State University School of Packaging will establish an endowed faculty position focused on sustainability and support renovations to the School of Packaging building.
Aug 9th, 2021
Auto Direct
Photoelectric Sensors
AutomationDirect’s Wenglor photoelectric sensors can detect dark and shiny objects up to 400mm away and are IO-Link V1.1 compatible available in 50x20x50mm or 32x12x16mm body sizes with an M12 or M8 quick-disconnect.
Aug 6th, 2021
1220x630
Multivac, Italianpack Sign Collaboration Agreement
Multivac signed a collaboration agreement with packaging machine manufacturer Italianpack, expanding its product portfolio in the tray sealer sector.
Aug 6th, 2021
Side Drive Hygienic Spiral
Hygienic Spiral Conveyor
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #LS-6127! SideDrive Conveyor Co. will debut its modular hygienic spiral conveyors designed with side drive, edge-driven technology from Intralox.
Aug 5th, 2021
Allpax Jordan Brown News Release
Allpax Appoints Jordan Brown Outside Sales Manager, Aftermarket Solutions
Brown brings more than 10 years of experience in aftermarket sales and support to Allpax.
Aug 5th, 2021
Mms2 01 Digital Without Background
Modular Multi-lane Weighing System
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #SL-6106! WIPOTEC-OCS will introduce its modular multi-lane system is 50% smaller than the previous model and features a modular, plug in-and-out design that enhances the unit’s flexibility.
Aug 5th, 2021
Syntegon
Modular Liquid Filler
Syntegon’s LFS filling machine’s modular concept allows for individual configurations to meet the needs of dairy and food manufacturers and is designed to fill liquid, viscous, and pump required products into preformed containers.
Aug 4th, 2021
Schubert
Schubert Will Present its lightline Carton Packer at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #SU-7651! Schubert will present its compact lightline Carton packer to a North American audience for the first time at PACK EXPO Las Vegas.
Aug 4th, 2021
Pasha Solel, Senior Business Development Manager (left) and Gianluigi Rankin, Global Business Development Director for Printing & Packaging (right).
Pasha Solel Joins Michelman as Senior Business Development Manager
Michelman adds to its technical expertise and influence in printing and packaging with the addition of Pasha Solel as Senior Business Development Manager, focusing on Michelman’s flexible packaging market.
Aug 4th, 2021
Left to right: Chad Perre, Russ Joseph, Beth Scherpenberg, Jonathan Quinn
Pregis Announces New Commercial Leadership Roles
David Timm, president of Pregis’ performance flexible operations, established several pivotal roles for the expanded blown film operations.
Aug 3rd, 2021
7cfac987 27ff 2ecd 06fb 8d5674922a2a
Vacuum Sealer
The PVT Plus Med from PAC Machinery is a validatable vacuum sealer designed for medical and other critical packaging applications that require precise control of all sealing process parameters.
Aug 3rd, 2021
Auto Fill Converter Photo
Ranpak Announces the North American Launch of its Automated Packaging Solution
AutoFill is a high-speed, fully automated, end-of-line packaging system that optimizes void fill dispensing and maximizes throughput.
Aug 3rd, 2021
Newhamrick Logo Blue
Hamrick Packaging Systems Breaks Ground for New Manufacturing Facility
Hamrick Packaging Systems, Inc. broken ground on a new 63,500 sq ft manufacturing facility in Brimfield, Ohio.
Aug 3rd, 2021
Eriez Plate Magnet
Plate Magnets
Eriez launches the Xtreme Rare Earth+ and Rare Earth+ plate magnets designed with an improved magnetic circuit design, making them even stronger than previous Rare Earth models.
Aug 3rd, 2021
Robert D Pyle
Robert Pyle Named President, CEO of Graham Packaging
Pyle will assume the day-to-day leadership of Graham, guiding the company in its ongoing mission of profitable growth and creating sustainable packaging solutions.
Aug 2nd, 2021
Matrix quest Line Integration Pack Expo 2021
Matrix, Quest, Wexxar Bel to Showcase Integrated Packaging Line at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booths #C-2829 and #C-2825! Matrix, Quest, and Wexxar Bel will demonstrate how their integrated packaging line easily fills and packages candy mints.
Jul 30th, 2021
Delivery Hero Eco Products
Delivery Hero Partners with Eco-Products to Launch Sustainable Packaging Program
Leading delivery platform will provide restaurants with plant-based, no-PFAS-added packaging across the globe.
Jul 29th, 2021
Baralan Dea
Glass Airless Packaging
Baralan introduces Developing the Evolution of Airless (DEA), a series of products composed of glass airless containers designed for several applications.
Jul 29th, 2021
Atx West
Fanuc to Demonstrate Automation Solutions at ATX West
Fanuc America will demonstrate a variety of automation solutions designed to help manufacturers improve their efficiency and maintain a competitive edge at ATX West in Booth #4201.
Jul 29th, 2021
Envelopes With New Re Logo2
Georgia-Pacific Expands Manufacturing of Curbside Recyclable Paper Padded Mailers for E-Commerce
Georgia-Pacific’s new facilities will support the growing demand for more sustainable shipping envelopes.
Jul 28th, 2021
Hazloc Pr 559w
Cabinet Coolers
Exair’s HazLoc Cabinet Cooler Systems, designed for use in hazardous locations, are engineered and approved for use on purged electrical enclosures found within classifed areas.
Jul 28th, 2021
Pregis Flo Pak Bio Loose Fill
Pregis Receives Industrial Compostable Certification
Pregis received the industrial compostable certification for its Flo-Pak Bio product line of loose fill products—The Bio One (green, using natural food coloring) and The Clean Bio One (white) chips.
Jul 28th, 2021
Wexxar Bel 505 V2
Semi-automatic Case Former
The BEL 505 V2 semi-automatic case former from Wexxar Bel features an upgraded pneumatic system with folding mechanisms to reduce air consumption by 27%.
Jul 28th, 2021
Inhance Technologies Cfo Andrew Leeser
Inhance Technologies Appoints Andrew Leeser Chief Financial Officer
In addition to Inhance Technologies’ global finance, accounting and treasury functions, Leeser will be responsible for human resources and information technology.
Jul 27th, 2021
Mt Flash Cell Food
Checkweighing Systems
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-1814 ! Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection will demonstrate its FlashCell Load Cell Technology on its C-Series checkweighing systems.
Jul 27th, 2021
Nicole3
Pinnacle Packaging CEO Nicole DeJoris Receives Daily Herald Business Ledger’s 2021 C-Suite Award
DeJoris was one of 20 suburban business leaders who received the award that honors C-level executives for the leadership, business, and civic contributions they have made to their organizations and to the suburban Chicago community.
Jul 27th, 2021