Amcor Makes Transformative Gift to MSU School of Packaging

“We are grateful to Amcor for its support and recognition of MSU’s leadership in packaging education,” MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., said. “Sustainability presents tremendous challenges and opportunities to the packaging industry, and this gift will help equip the MSU School of Packaging to be a vital contributor to those efforts.”

Funding for an endowed faculty position in sustainability provides the resources to advance significant research, build innovative collaborations and create opportunities for promising students to gain real-life research experience important to their futures and the field.

“The endowment for a faculty position for sustainability and the circular economy, represents Amcor’s shared commitment with MSU to excellence and innovation in the future of packaging,” said Matt Daum, director of the MSU School of Packaging.

“This investment in the School of Packaging is not only exciting for Amcor, it’s important to the future of the industry and to responsible packaging in the U.S.,” said Amcor CEO Ron Delia. “We’re making significant progress in how we design and how we recycle packaging. The students at MSU’s School of Packaging today will be the packaging leaders that will lead this ongoing push for responsible packaging tomorrow.”

“Amcor has a reputation for quality, excellence and innovation, and has best-in-class research capability with sustainability experts around the globe,” Daum said. “With Amcor, we are excited to create an unparalleled partnership that leverages and enhances the School of Packaging’s global reach and expertise in packaging sustainability research. Our alumni can feel confident we are poised to continue providing the packaging community with thought leadership and best-in-class packaging education.”

MSU Provost Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D., said that the partnership between Amcor and the School of Packaging will enhance research and education.

“As the first program of its kind, MSU’s School of Packaging has a longstanding track record of providing high-quality education for students in the discipline of packaging and conducting research that advances the science and technology of the packaging industry,” Woodruff said. “This gift will help MSU remain a leader in educating an innovative group of future packaging industry professionals and entrepreneurs.”



