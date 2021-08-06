Multivac, Italianpack Sign Collaboration Agreement

Multivac signed a collaboration agreement with packaging machine manufacturer Italianpack, expanding its product portfolio in the tray sealer sector.

Multivac Inc.
Aug 6th, 2021
As part of the agreement, Multivac has a purchase option for 25.1% of the shares in Italianpack S.p.A. with a term of three years.

With this collaboration, Multivac is taking a strategically important step towards complementing its portfolio of services in the field of traysealers. Italianpack, founded in 1988 in Como, Italy, is a growing manufacturer of traysealers with high quality and performance standards, which distributes its products worldwide both through a dealer network and directly. The company employs some 70 people and generated sales of 13.7 million euros in 2020.

“Italianpack has been successful on the market for many years. We are looking forward to the collaboration in the traysealer business area, so that we can leverage our respective strengths in the best possible way to the benefit of our customers,” explain Christian Traumann, Group President of Multivac, and Tomaso Petrini, Managing Partner (CEO) of Italianpack.

As part of the collaboration, the smaller model series of Multivac -branded tray sealers manufactured by Italianpack will begin being sold through Multivac's global sales and service network. With its more than 85 subsidiaries and market coverage of 165 countries, Multivac is ideally positioned to contribute to the successful marketing of Italianpack's tray sealers worldwide.


Multivac Inc.
