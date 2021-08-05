Allpax Appoints Jordan Brown Outside Sales Manager, Aftermarket Solutions

Brown brings more than 10 years of experience in aftermarket sales and support to Allpax.

Allpax Products
Aug 5th, 2021
Allpax Jordan Brown News Release

Brown’s work includes the development and implementation of aftermarket initiatives that help customers optimize the level of inventoried critical parts. He will assist Allpax customers with identifying appropriate system upgrades that lead to continuous improvement in speed, quality, safety, and less direct labor in the retort room.

Brown will spend time at customer plants discussing current and future needs and causes of downtime. He will identify opportunities to deploy upgrades or direct replacement for worn components. Typical aftermarket upgrades include completely new control systems, updated software, basket tracking systems, the latest components, kits and assemblies, and engineered automation upgrades such as loading and unloading systems and retort delivery systems.

