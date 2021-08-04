Schubert Will Present its lightline Carton Packer at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

After more than a year of absence at trade fairs, the Schubert North American sales team, represented by locations in Toronto, Canada, and Dallas, as well as the subsidiary’s headquarters in Charlotte, N.C., is looking forward to face-to-face dialogue with customers, interested parties, and other industry colleagues.

The lightline preconfigured machine on display was designed and built for the fast and flexible erecting, filling and closing of cartons and cases. It will be part of an entire secondary and tertiary packaging line for contract manufacturer Hudsonville Creamery & Ice Cream and will be installed there after the fair. The product to be packaged with this solution in the future is from the Yasso ice cream brand, which is widely-known and extremely popular in North America.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

Schubert’s lightline series consists of preconfigured packaging machines that are available immediately and can be delivered at short notice. These machines master standardized packaging tasks with great efficiency and high quality. The extremely compact machines enable customers to react quickly to market trends, at attractive investment costs, with a long service life and easy commissioning on site. As one of three lightline variants, the lightline carton packer flexibly packs products with specific packaging formats into cartons in the smallest possible space. The system that Schubert built for Hudsonville comprises four identical cartoners connected in series and two lightline carton packers. The flow-wrapped ice cream treats are first packed into 4-packs in the cartoners, followed by the packing of eight 4-packs each into a shipping carton in the two lightline carton packers.



