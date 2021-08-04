Pasha Solel Joins Michelman as Senior Business Development Manager

Before joining Michelman, Solel spent nearly a decade with HP Indigo as a Material Applications Expert, working with major converters and focused on labels and flexible packaging applications. Prior to HP, he spent many years in the sustainable solar power industry, having experience with various plastics, adhesives, coatings, treatments, and curing technologies.

Explains Ralph Giammarco, Global Business Development Director for Printing & Packaging, "In addition to his strong technical background and customer-intimate approach, Pasha brings an in-depth understanding of how digital imaging and state-of-the art finishing workflows will help our customers adapt to the high market and brand demands for sustainability, functional performance, and quick turnaround."

Additionally, Gianluigi Rankin, the company's Global Marketing Manager for Digital Printing, has just been named to the Digital Print for Packaging US Advisory Board. Along with peers from Siegwerk, EFI, HP, Smithers, Ball Corp., and Global Inkjet Systems Ltd., he will help shape future Digital Print for Packaging events and programs hosted by Smithers, a multinational provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance service.

