Pregis Announces New Commercial Leadership Roles

New roles include: Russ Joseph, vice president of sales; Beth Scherpenberg, vice president of sales operations; Chad Perre, vice president of technology, and Jonathan Quinn, director of market development and sustainable flexible packaging.

In their respective positions, the team will be responsible for delivering operational excellence, gold standard customer service and performance-oriented, customer-driven solutions with sustainability at the forefront.

“These senior-level professionals are stand outs in their respective fields. Collectively, they bring a wealth of flexible packaging experience to the Pregis organization. They are all purpose-driven, with the goal of reaching higher standards of excellence in technology, engineered performance and customer delight. The objective is to bring innovative solutions to the marketplace to solve evolving needs,” said Timm.

Joseph will be heading commercial sales efforts and comes to Pregis with more than 30 years of experience in growing flexible packaging companies. Scherpenberg has a proven track record in blown film operations and will be responsible for customer experience by marrying innovative systems with curated teams. Perre, a highly-regarded films and converting veteran, will manage the technical aspects of product development to help Pregis grow at a record pace.

Quinn’s customer-focused approach and passion for packaging is a strong addition to the Pregis organization. He will lead market segmentation strategies for the flexible packaging operation as well as drive awareness and demand for sustainable flexible packaging solutions. He will support the implementation and tracking of programs that will positively impact customers and contribute towards Pregis 2K30 sustainability goals.

