Hamrick Packaging Systems Breaks Ground for New Manufacturing Facility

Hamrick will relocate 48 full time employees from their current facility in Suffield Township, Ohio, where they have been located since 1975. After an extensive local search for land on which to build, a site in Maplecrest Business Park in Brimfield proved to be the most welcoming and shovel-ready. The building will be the first building erected in the new business park. Employment at the new facility is expected to grow each year and is forecast to double within the next seven years.

Hamrick’s new manufacturing facility provides much-needed space for their expanding business and enables them to continue development of larger integrated systems—encompassing box erectors, conveyors, case packers, and robotic palletizers; as well as increasing production and output of existing machinery lines.

Hamrick has placed well over 3000 pieces of packaging machinery around the world. Hamrick builds custom case and tray packers that can easily pack most types of containers such as bottles, jars, cans, jugs, pails, boxes, and cartons. In addition to case packers, Hamrick also builds robotic pick and place applications, palletizers, box erectors, and case tapers/sealers.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.









