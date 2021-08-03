AutoFill™ is a next-generation, fully automated end-of-line packaging solution that enhances throughput, reduces labor costs, and ensures the optimal amount of void fill in each package. Ranpak’s proprietary solution uses smart sensors to scan the package, computing the box size and the volume of objects inside, and then dispenses the optimal amount of paper needed to protect items during shipping. Finally, AutoFill’s case sealer closes and seals the box. By automating and standardizing the void fill process, AutoFill delivers consistently packed boxes that reduce shipping damage, while optimizing paper consumption for a cost reduction of up to 20%. AutoFill redefines how customers complete their packaging process, saving money and freeing up resources to be redeployed upstream.

“AutoFill is Ranpak’s latest innovation in packaging automation and aligns with our commitment to deliver operational efficiencies, cost savings and sustainability benefits to our customers,” said Omar Asali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Ranpak. “AutoFill’s ability to eliminate bottlenecks in end-of-line packaging increases operational throughput and delivers precise void fill, virtually eliminating shipping damage and waste. We’re excited to bring this technology to market to provide our customers with the ideal solution for optimizing their packaging operations.”

By utilizing the patented AccuFill vision system, AutoFill eliminates over and under packed boxes, ensuring worry free shipping, while reducing paper consumption. Capable of processing up to 1200 boxes/hr, AutoFill™can support the most demanding customers in distribution, e-commerce, and fulfillment operations.

