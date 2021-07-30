Matrix, Quest, Wexxar Bel to Showcase Integrated Packaging Line at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booths #C-2829 and #C-2825! Matrix, Quest, and Wexxar Bel will demonstrate how their integrated packaging line easily fills and packages candy mints.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Matrix Packaging Machinery
Jul 30th, 2021
Matrix quest Line Integration Pack Expo 2021

Attendees will see mints weighted on a Yamato scale and released through a forming tube into a pillow bag created from rollstock film on a Matrix Morpheus vertical form fill seal machine. The Morpheus is paired with an ID Technologies (also a ProMach brand) Compact 53C thermal transfer printer to code the packages. A conveyor then moves packages, each containing five to six mints, over a Matrix EC-E checkweigher for a final weigh check to a Quest Quik Pick QP200 robotic case packer.

The QP200 will be fed cases from a Wexxar Bel WF 20 fully automatic case former.

Picking the mints off the conveyor will be interesting to see as the QP200 uses two Fanuc Delta-style robots. These robots pick packages from the conveyors and top-load the mints into cases. 

The cases then continue their journey to a Wexxar Bel 250 fully automatic case sealer, where they are sealed and then move to the final step of the live demonstration: robotic palletizing with a Quest Box Bot. The Box Bot is a space-saving robotic palletizer that allows an operator to design and produce exact pallet patterns quickly and easily from bags to boxes and other product types.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.



Quest Industrial
Wexxar Bel
Matrix Packaging Machinery
