Matrix, Quest, Wexxar Bel to Showcase Integrated Packaging Line at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

Attendees will see mints weighted on a Yamato scale and released through a forming tube into a pillow bag created from rollstock film on a Matrix Morpheus vertical form fill seal machine. The Morpheus is paired with an ID Technologies (also a ProMach brand) Compact 53C thermal transfer printer to code the packages. A conveyor then moves packages, each containing five to six mints, over a Matrix EC-E checkweigher for a final weigh check to a Quest Quik Pick QP200 robotic case packer.

The QP200 will be fed cases from a Wexxar Bel WF 20 fully automatic case former.

Picking the mints off the conveyor will be interesting to see as the QP200 uses two Fanuc Delta-style robots. These robots pick packages from the conveyors and top-load the mints into cases.

The cases then continue their journey to a Wexxar Bel 250 fully automatic case sealer, where they are sealed and then move to the final step of the live demonstration: robotic palletizing with a Quest Box Bot. The Box Bot is a space-saving robotic palletizer that allows an operator to design and produce exact pallet patterns quickly and easily from bags to boxes and other product types.

