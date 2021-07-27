Inhance Technologies Appoints Andrew Leeser Chief Financial Officer

Leeser joins Inhance Technologies, an international provider of polymer material science solutions, after four years at Cimarron Energy, a private equity backed oil and gas business, where he led all aspects of finance and accounting, treasury, credit/banking, and broader business support.

“I’m delighted to welcome Andrew to the Inhance Technologies family. He has an excellent track record in organizations spanning a range of industries, and I’m sure that his experience will help us continue on our upward trajectory,” said Andrew Thompson, President and CEO of Inhance Technologies.

“We look forward to working with him to build a bright future for the company and our customers as we help them make a conscious choice towards more sustainable plastics.”

“I’m very pleased to have joined Inhance Technologies and I look forward to helping the organization achieve its goals over the next few years. With the significant growth in demand for our fully recyclable barrier technology Enkase, as well as our global expansion, there is no doubt I’m joining the company at an exciting time,” said Andrew Leeser.

