Pinnacle Packaging CEO Nicole DeJoris Receives Daily Herald Business Ledger’s 2021 C-Suite Award

Eligible candidates must work for a business or organization in the suburban Chicago region: DuPage County, Kane County/Fox Valley, suburban Cook County, Will County, McHenry County and Lake County.

Judges chose DeJoris to be an honoree for several reasons. One was due to her community involvement with the League of Women Voters and her participation in other various community donation projects. She was selected for her thought leadership initiatives about her industry presented in informative social media posts to monthly blogs sharing tips and tricks. Finally, as DeJoris grew her company during the past three years, she also made a commitment to furthering her education. She is currently obtaining her Master’s degree at Lewis University in Romeoville.

“I thank the Daily Herald Business Ledger for selecting me to be on this list with other great area business owners,” DeJoris said. “In my role, I believe that packaging is more than what’s on the outside; it’s what goes inside. That mission to provide excellent customer service and to be a trusted partner in various industries that depend on my services. This is how I show leadership in my company.”



