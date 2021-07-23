Pregis Names David Timm President, Blown Flm Operations

“We view growth in specialty films as one of our top strategic imperatives. As the leader of this business, Dave will be charged with delivering on our aggressive goals through organic business growth and strategic expansion. He will oversee the significant investments we’ve made in our operations and build out a center of excellence with the vision of being the first choice in the market. As we look to the future, Dave will reinforce the Pregis Purpose to ‘Protect, Preserve, Inspyre’ by innovating, providing manufacturing excellence and delivering flexible packaging solutions that are driven by our Pregis 2K30 sustainability plan,” said Kevin Baudhuin, president and CEO, Pregis.

Timm is an experienced, highly regarded specialty films industry leader. He is recognized for his ability to build, grow and optimize film focused businesses ranging from blown and cast films manufacturing, as well as printing and laminating.

Most recently, Timm served as the president and chief operating officer for Charter NEX Films, where he worked for more than 20 years. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minnesota and a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.

