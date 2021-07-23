TricorBraun Acquires SGB Packaging Group

TricorBraun acquired SGB Packaging Group, Inc., strengthening its presence in the cosmetics, skin care, fragrance, and personal care industries. Effective with the acquisition, SGB Packaging will operate as SGB Packaging, a TricorBraun company.

TricorBraun
Jul 23rd, 2021
Serving customers for 25 years, SGB Packaging is a full-service packaging provider for the cosmetics, skin care, fragrance, and personal care industries, specializing in prestige and masstige segments. It also serves the makeup and hair care industries.

“Our acquisition of SGB Packaging strengthens our presence in growing industries, while serving customers with new products, and expanding our vast global supplier network,” said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. “Shoshana Gibli and her team have built an impressive business known for its outstanding customer service, industry expertise, and diverse product offerings, and we are excited to welcome them to the TricorBraun family.”

SGB Packaging expands TricorBraun’s global supplier network with innovative European and other international supplier partnerships focused on prestige categories where SGB Packaging is the sole North American representative.

All team members, including founder and President Shoshana Gibli, and senior leaders Lauren Gibli and Julie Gibli, will remain with TricorBraun. The team will continue to work out of the company’s existing location in Hackensack, N.J.

“SGB Packaging has been a mainstay in cosmetics, fragrance, personal care, and skin care packaging for a quarter of a century,” said Shoshana Gibli, founder and president, SGB Packaging. “We are excited to explore new growth opportunities with TricorBraun, and we are thrilled to offer expanded services to customers—including TricorBraun’s custom design capabilities―helping to cement our business as a packaging one-stop shop.”


