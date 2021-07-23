Allpax Moves to New Manufacturing Center

The new facility was intentionally located only a few miles from the old to provide the least disruption to employees’ commutes and connections to the community. To improve operations and worker satisfaction, employees from every production discipline contributed suggestions for the design of their respective work areas. Each functional area has room to expand as projects dictate. The flow of manufacturing within the new facility is sequential from raw materials in to finished products out, increasing efficiency. Fork truck traffic used to move materials, for example, has been reduced by 70% compared to the old facility, which not only saves time but also reduces risk of injury. Two lift cranes traverse the entire manufacturing hall so that retorts and automated systems can be moved between production areas quickly, efficiently, and safely.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.



The new center features a large area specifically designed for Factory Acceptance Tests (FATs). Allpax offers turnkey integration of retort and automated handling systems as well as complete packaging lines from filling to palletizing and stretch wrapping. Fully integrated systems during the FAT allow operators to receive initial training and customers to experience the entire system in action. Allpax turnkey integration featuring fast disassembly/reassembly strategies can mean up to 50% faster installation and ramp up as compared to systems integrated onsite.



