Chroma Color Appoints Shruti Singhal Chief Executive Officer

Singhal commented, “I am very excited to join and lead this dynamic organization at a time of great opportunity with significant options for accelerating our growth. My family and I, are also very pleased to return to our home near Philadelphia and look forward to working with our customers and our team, to continue building a unique and world class color company. I also want to take this opportunity to thank Tom Bolger for his leadership over the years to build a strong and profitable company”

Tom Bolger, Chroma Color’s CEO for the past 16 years commented, “when I decided to work on a transition from my current position in early 2020, I agreed with our board that we would take time with the process to ensure that we identified the best new leader for the great company we have been building. I could not be more pleased that Shruti has agreed to join the company as its new CEO to lead Chroma in its next stage of growth”.

Chairman George Abd commented, “we have been fortunate to have Tom Bolger’s leadership throughout our investment which has seen the company deliver record breaking growth, the completion of seven acquisitions and the integration of those businesses which has expanded Chroma’s footprint and broadened offerings to our customers. While we will miss Tom’s leadership day to day, he will continue to work with Shruti and the company as we move forward. We wish him all the best in this next phase as he takes more time to spend with his family and appreciate his willingness to continue to lead the company during the past 18 months”.

Singhal will be responsible to build on Chroma’s success, driving forward the Company’s strategic roadmap and transformation through organic and inorganic growth as well as a focus on innovation, delivering an industry leading technology position and cultivating a high-performance culture of service excellence.



