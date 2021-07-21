Exair Launches Updated Website

Putting research to use and taking customer feedback to heart, we’ve made strides to ensure shopping on EXAIR.com is easier than ever. With attention paid to overall speed and ease of navigation, the new site allows for quick and easy browsing of Exair products, videos and countless other resources. The new site is fully responsive, whether using a PC, tablet or smartphone, and also brings an improved search function with filtered results that allows for quick navigation to specific products in seconds.

In addition to these new features, EXAIR.com continues to provide the tools to understanding the best Exair product for you with 64 native extensions for CAD drawings, PDF files, product videos, complete performance data, installation and maintenance guides, air savings calculators, case studies, slide presentations and a huge application database including a solution pathway for learning what Intelligent Compressed Air® products can achieve. In addition, customer personalization has been upgraded giving users a much-improved account management experience when making changes, seeing order history and requesting information.

