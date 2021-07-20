Toly and Sulapac Form Alliance for Sustainable Innovation

Toly is a purpose-driven brand for brands with a strong sustainable commitment and long, impressive history working with well-known cosmetics companies since the 1950s. The multinational packaging supplier is constantly finding new means to develop more sustainable packaging, whilst sourcing more eco-friendly materials.

“The future of packaging is to be more sustainable and partnering with Sulapac on bio-based materials is an excellent addition to our platform,” says Andy Gatesy, Chairman, and CEO of Toly.

Sulapac is a company that has developed a material made from wood and plant-based binders as an environmentally friendly alternative. This 100% bio-based material biodegrades fully without leaving any permanent microplastics behind.

”Sulapac’s mission is to accelerate the plastic waste-free future and leading global manufacturer Toly is a great addition to our partner network of sustainable forerunners. Together, we provide an even more versatile portfolio of beautiful, functional, and sustainable packaging,” says Dr. Suvi Haimi, CEO, and co-founder of Sulapac.

Sulapac material is compatible to use with many of Toly’s existing stock tools, making this a perfect match for introducing sustainable innovation - a key element, in today's industry.

The launch product for this strategic match is Toly's popular stock Infinity line of compacts (shown), which is now available worldwide.



