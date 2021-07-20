Nutraceutical Packaging Equipment Company, Nutra-Pack Systems, Launches

Nutra-Pack’s solutions are designed for a wide variety of nutraceutical applications, including gummies, blisters, solid dose tablets, capsules, and softgels, liquids and powders.

Nutra-Pack Systems, an NCC Company
Jul 20th, 2021
Nutra Pack Launch

Nutra-Pack offers nutraceutical packaging line equipment from start to finish, including tablet counters, thermoformers, and fillers for liquids, powders and gummies.

Due to the company’s strategic partnerships with industry-leading OEMs, Nutra-Pack designs and integrates complete nutraceutical lines that work accurately, efficiently and safely according to the application. From unscramblers to palletizers, and everything in between, solutions include individual packaging machines, complete preconfigured packaging lines and custom options for specific requirements.

Nutra-Pack is backed by NCC Automated Systems, a full service packaging line integrator since 1986. In addition, Nutra-Pack holds extensive, first-hand industry and application experience in the nutraceutical packaging industry. This, combined with strategic OEM partners ensures optimal nutraceutical packaging line solutions.

“A unique combination of integration experience, extensive industry and application knowledge, and established relationships with strategic OEMs led to the inception and now launch of Nutra-Pack Systems,” said Erik Bronander, Business Unit Leader of Nutra-Pack Systems. “With a dedicated focus on the nutraceutical industry, our packaging equipment and integrated packaging line solutions will help manufacturers operate more efficiently and accurately.”

Image2
