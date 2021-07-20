TricorBraun Appoints Susan Bergethon Senior Vice President and General Counsel

“Susan’s deep in-house legal and management experience will be key as we continue to carry out our aggressive growth strategy,” said Carruthers. “Her experience in acquisitions and commercial contracting, in particular, will help guide our efforts as we serve our customers and continue to build the best place for the best people in packaging. I am excited to welcome Susan to the team.”

Bergethon joins TricorBraun from Georgia-Pacific, where she served as Chief Counsel for the company’s largest business division. She began her career at Alston & Bird LLP before advancing to senior in-house roles at Equifax, McKesson Health Solutions, and LHC Group.

Bergethon also serves on the company’s Executive Leadership Team.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.



