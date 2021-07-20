Pregis Invests in New Film Extrusion Facility

The 168,000 sq ft facility will feature multiple newly-installed lines will be producing the latest engineered films that be used downstream to manufacture performance-oriented, packaging solutions for food, CPG, and medical device applications. The plant will also include a world-class film laboratory to develop and test materials.

“We believe that this new facility will be the most technologically-advanced extrusion facility in North America. The facility has been staffed with technology and market leaders who are focused on developing extruded films that have been engineered to meet market-driven performance requirements,” said Kevin Baudhuin, president and chief executive officer, Pregis.

In keeping with Pregis’ previously announced 2K30 environmental goals, the Anderson facility will also feature the latest in energy-efficiency in manufacturing and other plant functions.

The facility will create 120 new jobs for workers in the Greenville area and is expected to be operational in September.

