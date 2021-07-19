ProMach Promotes Tom McDaniel to President of Pharma Business Unit

McDaniel joined ProMach in February 2020 as Senior Vice President, working directly with Michel Lapierre, outgoing President of ProMach’s Pharma Business Unit.

Through its NJM, WLS, and Pharmaworks product brands, ProMach’s Pharma Business Unit offers more than 150 years of experience in designing, manufacturing, integrating, and supporting some of the most advanced pharmaceutical and medical packaging solutions in the marketplace. McDaniel will lead operations and provide strategic direction for the business unit, which has manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada. He will report to ProMach Chief Operating Officer Bret Ranc.

Michel Lapierre will continue working within the Pharma Business Unit in the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Business Development, focusing on commercial development activities involving customers, distributors, and acquisitions, reporting to McDaniel.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

“We’re fortunate to have a leader of Tom’s caliber and experience step in as President of our Pharma Business Unit,” said Mark Anderson, ProMach President and CEO. “Since Tom has been a part of ProMach he has helped us navigate through a global pandemic, helped us onboard a new acquisition, and helped us strengthen our Pharma team with several key additions. Tom has had the opportunity to work under Michel Lapierre’s mentorship these last sixteen months, and we deeply appreciate Michel’s leadership, dedicated service, and significant contributions he made while he was President of our Pharma Business Unit. Michel and I started our journey together in 2016 with the acquisition of NJM and through Michel’s vision we were able to both create and successfully grow the ProMach Pharma Business Unit. I know Michel will serve us well in his new role and I am fortunate to have a strong continuity in leadership within the Pharma Business Unit as well as one of the best management teams in the pharmaceutical industry right here in ProMach.”

“I’m looking forward to building on the strong reputation and track record achieved by Michel Lapierre and ProMach’s management team,” said McDaniel. “We have excellent products and services, great brands, a strong team, outstanding customers, and the support of the ProMach organization to continue to aggressively grow our position in the pharmaceutical industry. I’m grateful for Michel’s guidance and the foundation of success he created and look forward to helping write the next chapter of this tremendous growth story.”



