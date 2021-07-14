Motion Controls Robotics to Exhibit End of Line Solutions and Software at Converters Expo

Paper, film, plastics, and nonwovens manufacturers will be attending the expo, and MCRI has worked with companies in each of these industry segments to improve their production process through integration of automation and robotics. The recent employee shortage has highlighted this need for automation and robotics to make sure your company stays competitive and can meet growth goals.

“Collaborative applications such as ID and OD roll labeling, core positioning and placing, and adding slip sheets have a very high success rate and quick ROI. We are excited to show you how we can incorporate these into your end of line process," explains Jim Skelding, Director of Sales & Marketing at MCRI.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.





