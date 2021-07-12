Diagraph Announces Rebranding of Allen Coding to Diagraph GmbH

Diagraph GmbH is based in Würzburg, Germany and provides marking, coding, and labeling solutions for various industries, including food, beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, chemical and pallet.

Eric Joiner, Vice President and General Manager for Diagraph said, “Rebranding Allen Coding as Diagraph allows us to seamlessly offer our complete Diagraph product portfolio, including our all-electric print and apply label applicators, large character inkjet coders and high-resolution inkjet industrial printers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) under a unified brand. This change allows us to be better aligned in our engineering, manufacturing and product support across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia. There will be no disruption to Diagraph GmbH customers in training, installations, repairs or orders during this transition from Allen Coding to Diagraph.”

Diagraph also announced that its EMEA division has launched a new website. The website can be found at www.diagraph.de

