ITW Hartness Launches HartnessCARE

“After looking at the data, we realized that our customers spend an average of over one million dollars per year in unexpected downtime costs,” said Tony Toklo, Director of Strategic Marketing.

“Internally, we began strategizing on the best ways to deliver exceptional value to our customers and help them mitigate those costs. HartnessCARE was then born out of this sheer necessity to help optimize the value of equipment by taking a proactive approach to the way service is offered.”

The HartnessCARE package bundles the most valuable aspects of our aftermarket service—onsite or remote training, audits, and spare parts discounts—at a locked-in rate for a period of time and reduces annual downtime costs by as much as 10 to 30%.

“World-class service and dedicated commitment to supporting our customers have always been at the core of ITW Hartness, but the new proactive approach being provided through HartnessCARE really takes it to the next level,” said Director of Operations Mark Hostetler.

“Service is often considered reactive and not something at the forefront of most minds. Therefore, when downtime occurs unexpectedly, various factors eat away at the bottom line, which costs revenue. Through HartnessCARE, customers can schedule service around their production and budget and replace or repair items that may have caused downtime soon,” said Hostetler.

