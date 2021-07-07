Berlin Packaging Names Balaji Jayaseelan Vice President of Sustainability

He will also work across the Berlin enterprise to fortify its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework and ensure alignment with globally recognized reporting standards.

A leader in sustainability strategy and implementation, Jayaseelan joins Berlin Packaging with over 15 years of experience leading sustainability programs for B2B and B2C firms. Most recently, he served as Director of Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs at Graham Packaging.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

"We are thrilled to have Balaji joining our team to extend Berlin Packaging's leadership in sustainable packaging solutions," said Scott Jost, Berlin Packaging's Vice President of Innovation & Design. "With his extensive experience and education, Balaji brings a formidable blend of deep technical expertise and commercial acumen. In conjunction with our design, engineering, procurement, and quality teams, Balaji will help our clients develop holistic sustainability strategies that decrease their environmental impacts while building their brands and driving profitable growth."

"Sustainability is woven into the fabric of Berlin Packaging's culture, and one of the basic responsibilities we owe to our people and our planet," said Bill Hayes, CEO and President of Berlin Packaging. "Balaji has a proven track record of success in driving positive environmental improvements at the enterprise scale. We're eager to bring his expertise to bear for Berlin and our customers."



