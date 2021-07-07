BluePrint Automation Acquires Jongerius Hanco B.V.

BluePrint Automation (BPA) Group acquired Jongerius Hanco B.V. located in Amersfoort, The Netherlands.

Jul 7th, 2021
Martin Prakken, CEO of the BPA Group stated: “Both companies are very excited about this acquisition. The Jongerius Hanco product portfolio is an extension of the BPA product range especially in the snack food market and in particular for variety multi-packs in plastic PE-bags. Jongerius Hanco will benefit from the strong worldwide base of BPA in sales and service support.”

Jongerius Hanco BV is the leading supplier of multi-packaging (bag-in-bag) systems in the secondary packaging industry worldwide. The company provides tailor made solutions and works closely together with their customers to boost production capacity, improve quality and increase output efficiency. Jongerius Hanco has exported its machines to over 50 countries worldwide.

With its wide range of bag-in-bag solutions and their complementary seal-checking devices, Jongerius Hanco is the perfect extension to the case-packing solutions of BluePrint Automation. Jongerius Hanco will continue activities as an independent entity, within the worldwide BluePrint Automation organization.

