BluePrint Automation Acquires Jongerius Hanco B.V.

Martin Prakken, CEO of the BPA Group stated: “Both companies are very excited about this acquisition. The Jongerius Hanco product portfolio is an extension of the BPA product range especially in the snack food market and in particular for variety multi-packs in plastic PE-bags. Jongerius Hanco will benefit from the strong worldwide base of BPA in sales and service support.”

Jongerius Hanco BV is the leading supplier of multi-packaging (bag-in-bag) systems in the secondary packaging industry worldwide. The company provides tailor made solutions and works closely together with their customers to boost production capacity, improve quality and increase output efficiency. Jongerius Hanco has exported its machines to over 50 countries worldwide.

With its wide range of bag-in-bag solutions and their complementary seal-checking devices, Jongerius Hanco is the perfect extension to the case-packing solutions of BluePrint Automation. Jongerius Hanco will continue activities as an independent entity, within the worldwide BluePrint Automation organization.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.



