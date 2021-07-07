Tirelli S.r.l Acquires KTF Engineering

The acquisition of KTF Engineering confirms Tirelli’s industrial goals and growth strategy to expand its portfolio, integrating it with a technology that meets the needs of extreme precision such as, for example, the home care sector that requires systems for bottling highly corrosive liquids with sizes ranging from small bottles of several grams up to large, 20 litre tanks and for production speeds up to 300 containers/min.

Today, Tirelli has 90 employees and more than 2800 machines installed in 70 countries.

"We are particularly pleased to have enriched the offering for our customers with the specialization of KTF Engineering, for years synonymous with high-tech weigh filling systems that guarantee the highest standards of quality and consumer protection," said Roberto Tirelli, CEO of Tirelli.

"Thanks to joining Tirelli, we will be able to expand, our products, commercial presence and after sales worldwide, and to implement faster the important innovations that will accompany our systems towards the digital transformation and integration with robotic and cobotic solutions," said Ivano and Oriano Falzoni, founders of KTF Engineering, that will remain at the head of the company and will follow personally all the synergies that will arise with Tirelli.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.







