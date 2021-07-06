Bosch Launches E-Commerce Portal for Design Engineers

The Rexroth Store is an e-commerce portal that allows design engineers to find everything they need to build complete systems to exacting specifications with authorized Bosch Rexroth products. The online destination, inspired by consumer shopping sites, streamlines the specification and ordering process with easy CAD file downloads, detailed product information, filter and comparison tools, live chat with product engineers, track orders, billing, and manage accounts online.

With just a few clicks, users are guided through product selection, comparison tools, and complete technical information to quickly discern their needs from a variety of portfolio options. The Rexroth Store also provides pricing and estimated product lead times.

Through the site’s customized online experience, customers can access solutions ranging from motion control systems to radial piston motors to profiled rail systems. The Rexroth Store provides access to the full product portfolio, the only single-source supplier with solutions for anything a design engineer needs.

The Rexroth Store live chat feature enables customers to connect directly to Bosch Rexroth product engineers to discuss projects, learn about new components, or even pair on a solution.

In addition, the site provides an autonomous way to manage projects, accessing essential account information from anywhere at any time. Users can track orders and invoices, view order history and account pricing, create a wish list and make fast credit card purchases through the guest buy feature.

“The business to business e-commerce experience is becoming more personalized every day,” said Mike Hams, vice president of sales at Bosch Rexroth. “Our new Rexroth Store is a natural extension of our ongoing commitment to ensure our customers have an experience catered to their needs and enables them to be more efficient.”

The Rexroth Store provides several key features that enhance the design engineer’s online experience, including:

• Guided selection

• Product details, including technical specifications, documents and spare parts

• Lead time information

• Customized account pricing

• CAD downloads

• Live technical support

• Order tracking, plus account activity and history

• Updates based upon user feedback and interest

