WestRock CEO David Sewell to Keynote at SuperCorrExpo 2021

Sewell, joins four other speakers, including Greif Inc. President and CEO Pete Watson, Duncan Wardle, former Head of Innovation and Creativity at Disney and founder of id8 & innov8, Co-founder and CEO of Tanjo, Inc. Richard Boyd, and Jim Morris, athlete, author, teacher, and inspiration for the movie “The Rookie.”

SperCorrExpo 2021 takes place August 8 – 12 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. The schedule for each keynote is:

Pete Watson, Monday, August 9, 9:45 – 10:45 am

Richard Boyd, Monday, August 9, 10:45 – 11:45 am

Duncan Wardle, Tuesday, August 10, 9:45 – 10:45 am

David Sewell, Wednesday, August 11, 10:50 – 11:50 am

Jim Morris, Thursday, August 12, 10:15 – 10:45 am

To learn more and to register, visit supercorrexpo.org.

