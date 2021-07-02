Conveyors Create Zones in Accumulation and Assembly Applications

As automation becomes integrated into medium- and heavy-load accumulation and assembly applications, the need for conveyors with zoning capabilities increases, and Dorner’s ERT250 conveyors are designed to handle zone functionality.

Dorner
Jul 2nd, 2021
Dorner Ert250 With Gears

Dorner's ERT250 edge roller pallet and tray handling conveyor uses rollers to move pallet conveyors smoothly with no friction (a byproduct often seen in belt-driven platforms). It uses pallet sensors and control logic to determine when a pallet is free to move forward, or if a pallet is stopped downstream. If a pallet is required to stop, it will stop in the next zone. Motors operate only when pallets advance forward or reverse. Multiple zones can be created on a single conveyor. Using zones reduces the number of stacked-up pallets, while still providing effective accumulation capabilities.

The ERT250 is also ideal for applications calling for pallet or tray handling with no- and low-back pressure accumulation, and cleanroom applications such as medical product or device manufacturing, assembly, packaging and others.

Technical specifications for single and multiple zones on the ERT250 include:

Widths 100 mm to 960 mm wide

38 mm diameter rollers on 50 mm centers

Loads up to 250 lb/pallet or tray

Loads up to 15 lb/ roller

150 mm long tray minimum

Speeds up to 37 m (121 feet) per min

Aluminum frame with two T-slots

Energy efficient brushless DC gearmotors and controllers; motor controllers use Ethernet IP for easy communication

Reversible

Automation modules (240 mm width minimum)

    Navigate 90° and 180° corners

    Lift and transfer

    Lift and locate

    90° pusher

Jul 2nd, 2021
