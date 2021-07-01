Eriez Launches Eriez-Deutschland

Jaisen Kohmuench, Eriez Vice President-International, explains, “This exciting step is the culmination of a larger strategic plan to better serve Europe’s largest economy. Rather than servicing this market through representatives and distributors, we are establishing Eriez-Deutschland to provide a direct line to our customers in Germany and throughout central Europe.”

The new Eriez-Deutschland management team will work in close partnership with Eriez Magnetics Europe Ltd, which has been selling magnetic separation, metal detection and vibratory feeding equipment into Europe from their headquarters in Caerphilly, UK since 1968. This new entity will increase Eriez’ impact in central Europe, with a strong focus on the German, Austrian and Swiss markets. Germany is already the largest trading partner in central Europe for Eriez Magnetics Europe Ltd. This bold move will serve to further cement relationships with existing customers while also facilitating an expansion of the customer base.

Kohmuench says, “By having a physical presence in Germany and implementing a more localized approach, we can better serve our central European customers by bringing state-of-the-art processing solutions straight to their doorstep.” He adds, “Our customers in this area will now benefit from direct access to Eriez’ vast array of application expertise, while the dedicated German language website, www.eriezdeutschland.de, backs up this local approach for Eriez’ German speaking clients.”

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.



